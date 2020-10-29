Capital Management Corp VA Has $10.79 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,602 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands accounts for about 3.4% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $2,406,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 228.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,449,000 after buying an additional 701,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 81,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,138. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

