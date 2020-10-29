Capital Management Corp VA Has $22.28 Million Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,559 shares during the period. B&G Foods comprises about 7.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 1.25% of B&G Foods worth $22,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BGS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 694.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 6,576.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.91. 19,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,290. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $31.93.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $512.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 115.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BGS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

