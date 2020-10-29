Capital Management Corp VA Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,014,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,040 shares during the period. TESSCO Technologies comprises 1.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 11.58% of TESSCO Technologies worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.71. 263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,317. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. TESSCO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. Equities analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

