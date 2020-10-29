Capital Management Corp VA Increases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the period. The J. M. Smucker comprises approximately 1.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 32.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 413.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,154. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.