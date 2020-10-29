Capital Management Corp VA Invests $4.66 Million in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 451,710 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,000. People's United Financial makes up about 1.5% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.11% of People's United Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of People's United Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of People's United Financial by 1,418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of People's United Financial by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of People's United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of People's United Financial by 1,031.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of People's United Financial stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.58. 157,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,704. People's United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. People's United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that People's United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. People's United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

PBCT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on People's United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on People's United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. People's United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

People's United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

