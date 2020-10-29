Capital Management Corp VA Lowers Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,285 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 1.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 72.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,738,000 after acquiring an additional 684,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 76.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $477,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,854.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $522,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 and sold 31,750 shares valued at $1,520,393. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

FAST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.91. 42,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.99. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

