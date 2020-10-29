Capital Management Corp VA Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 102,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,918,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,268 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at about $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,765,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after buying an additional 421,652 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at about $12,600,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 31.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,241,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PVG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

PVG stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,697. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

