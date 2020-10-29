Capital Management Corp VA Reduces Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,997 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 6,813.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 34.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of ENS stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.86. 5,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,637. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average is $65.66.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $704.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $322,352.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

