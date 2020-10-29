Capital Management Corp VA Sells 4,143 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up 2.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Prudential Financial by 34.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after buying an additional 103,227 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 136.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

PRU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.88. 49,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

