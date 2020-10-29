Capital Management Corp VA Sells 53,081 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,081 shares during the quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group comprises 4.4% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.98% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $102,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBGI. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

NASDAQ:SBGI traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.01. 16,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $42.45.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

