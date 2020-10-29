Capital Management Corp VA Sells 59,195 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,195 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.25% of Livent worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTHM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Livent by 282.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Livent by 27,279.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Livent by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the second quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.63. 31,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Livent had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Livent from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

