Capital Management Corp VA Trims Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,541 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers comprises about 1.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 4.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,291,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,467,000 after buying an additional 219,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,995,000 after buying an additional 2,344,779 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,870,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,959,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 14.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,903,000 after buying an additional 94,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Toll Brothers by 63.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after buying an additional 244,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,617.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,458 shares of company stock valued at $20,366,792 in the last ninety days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TOL traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.21. 33,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $50.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Zelman & Associates cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.81.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

