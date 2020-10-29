Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

CFFN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,369. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFFN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,900 shares in the company, valued at $531,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

