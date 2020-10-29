Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Carrier Global updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

CARR stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $33.54. 197,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,224,229. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

