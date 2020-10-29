CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $131.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 70.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.28. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

