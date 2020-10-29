Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives $37.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLLS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cellectis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of CLLS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.48. 426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.45. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $708.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.03). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 89.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cellectis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cellectis by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Analyst Recommendations for Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit