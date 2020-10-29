Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives $37.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLLS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cellectis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of CLLS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.48. 426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.45. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $708.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.03). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 89.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cellectis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cellectis by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

