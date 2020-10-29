Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

Century Communities stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.03. 9,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.88. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $113,743.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,171 shares of company stock worth $7,269,744. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

