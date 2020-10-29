Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Issues Earnings Results

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Cerner updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.76-0.80 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.76-0.80 EPS.

CERN traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.57. 15,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average of $70.61. Cerner has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

