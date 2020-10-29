Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report $1.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $9.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

CRL traded up $7.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.62. 11,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,169. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.56 and its 200 day moving average is $192.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $250.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total value of $501,460.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,862.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,601. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4,082.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,231,000 after buying an additional 299,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,390,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 792,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,197,000 after purchasing an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.