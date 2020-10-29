ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.24, but opened at $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $48.54, with a volume of 43,092 shares traded.

CCXI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 40,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,116,660.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 252.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth $89,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.