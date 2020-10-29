China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Everbright Environment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

CHFFF stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. China Everbright Environment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, leachate treatment, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

