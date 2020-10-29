Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%.

CHDN stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.24 and its 200-day moving average is $141.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $183.34. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $180,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,669.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $2,644,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHDN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. 140166 upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

