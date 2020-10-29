Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by David Loasby

David Loasby lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after buying an additional 5,546,028 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,263,000 after buying an additional 1,462,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,476,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,087,000 after buying an additional 650,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,606,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.