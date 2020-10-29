Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 91,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.68. 1,245,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,606,330. The company has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

