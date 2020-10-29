CloakCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $742,305.62 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $742,305.62 and $8,437.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003064 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000388 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00027561 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,519,790 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

