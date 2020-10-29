CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

CME stock traded up $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $151.69. 42,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.29.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

