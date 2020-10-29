Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.77.

CCEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ABN Amro raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $36.75. 33,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,891. Coca-Cola European Partners has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,784,000 after buying an additional 199,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

