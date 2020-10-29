Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $76.38 and last traded at $74.02, with a volume of 93865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.10.

The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.32.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $30,983.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,037 shares of company stock worth $4,644,959. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 329,859 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 36,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,084,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,532 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 50,478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit