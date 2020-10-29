Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $76.38 and last traded at $74.02, with a volume of 93865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.10.

The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.32.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $30,983.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,037 shares of company stock worth $4,644,959. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 329,859 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 36,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,084,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,532 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 50,478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

