Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.63-3.67 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.63-3.67 EPS.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,996. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $75.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.32.

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,037 shares of company stock worth $4,644,959 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Earnings History for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Comments


