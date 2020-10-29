CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 561.5% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CLGN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,574. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.95. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 392.96% and a negative return on equity of 242.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 175,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,214,000. 11.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

