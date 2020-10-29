CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 561.5% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
CLGN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,574. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.95. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.
CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 392.96% and a negative return on equity of 242.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.
