Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 18.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

NASDAQ COLB traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $27.17. 8,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,318. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.