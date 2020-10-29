Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $51.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $265,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,453.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $904,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,095. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,102,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,769,000 after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,373 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 683,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 636,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 51,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 389,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,909. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.51 and a beta of 0.74. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.