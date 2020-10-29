Comparing Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) & Brainsway (OTCMKTS:BWAY)

Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) and Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Valeritas has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainsway has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Valeritas and Brainsway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas $26.40 million 0.01 -$45.93 million N/A N/A Brainsway $23.10 million 2.61 -$10.33 million ($0.50) -11.16

Brainsway has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valeritas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Valeritas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Brainsway shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Valeritas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Valeritas and Brainsway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas N/A N/A N/A Brainsway -42.27% -38.87% -23.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Valeritas and Brainsway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeritas 0 2 0 0 2.00 Brainsway 0 0 3 0 3.00

Brainsway has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 109.08%. Given Brainsway’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brainsway is more favorable than Valeritas.

Summary

Valeritas beats Brainsway on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Brainsway Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

