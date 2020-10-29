CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Issues Earnings Results

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%.

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,567. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 86.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get CONMED alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

In other CONMED news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $360,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,518.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $271,145.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,944.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,585 shares of company stock valued at $991,330. 4.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.