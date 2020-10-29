ContentBox Achieves Market Cap of $2.01 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00022373 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.27 or 0.00739280 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 994,955,231 tokens. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

