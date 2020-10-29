Contrasting CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

International Bancshares has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares International Bancshares and CrossFirst Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 28.72% 8.47% 1.44% CrossFirst Bankshares 1.73% 1.85% 0.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of International Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Bancshares and CrossFirst Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $647.23 million 2.63 $205.10 million N/A N/A CrossFirst Bankshares $224.93 million 1.99 $28.47 million $0.58 14.76

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than CrossFirst Bankshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for International Bancshares and CrossFirst Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A CrossFirst Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.14%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Summary

International Bancshares beats CrossFirst Bankshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards and safety deposit boxes; collection, notary public, escrow, and drive up and walk up facilities, as well as other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of February 27, 2020, the company had 188 branch facilities and 284 ATMs serving 88 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of non-interest-bearing demand deposits and interest-bearing deposits, which include savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings account, as well as transaction accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company operates branches in Leawood and Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dallas and Frisco, Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

