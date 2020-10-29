Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VLRS. ValuEngine raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.65.

NYSE VLRS opened at $7.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.97 million, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

