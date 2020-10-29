Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Cree updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.27–0.23 EPS and its Q2 guidance to ($0.23)-($0.27) EPS.

Shares of CREE stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 40,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 1.12. Cree has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $77.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.08.

CREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Charter Equity restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

