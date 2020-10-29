Critical Analysis: Therma-Med (OTCMKTS:THRA) versus Big 5 Sporting Goods (OTCMKTS:BGFV)

Therma-Med (OTCMKTS:THRA) and Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Therma-Med has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big 5 Sporting Goods has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Therma-Med and Big 5 Sporting Goods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Therma-Med 0 0 0 0 N/A Big 5 Sporting Goods 0 0 1 0 3.00

Big 5 Sporting Goods has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.48%.

Profitability

This table compares Therma-Med and Big 5 Sporting Goods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A Big 5 Sporting Goods 1.39% 6.11% 1.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Therma-Med and Big 5 Sporting Goods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Big 5 Sporting Goods $996.49 million 0.16 $8.44 million $0.41 17.80

Big 5 Sporting Goods has higher revenue and earnings than Therma-Med.

Summary

Big 5 Sporting Goods beats Therma-Med on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Therma-Med Company Profile

Therma-Med, Inc. engages in the provision, acquisition, exploration, and development services if precious metal and mineral properties in North America. Its exploration property includes Hindon Copper located in Ontario, Canada. The company was founded on August 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports. It also provides private label items, such as shoes, apparel, camping equipment, fishing supplies, and snow sport equipment. The company sells private label merchandise under its own trademarks comprising Golden Bear, Harsh, Pacifica, and Rugged Exposure. As of May 27, 2020, it operated 431 stores. The company also operates an e-commerce platform under the Big 5 Sporting Goods name. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

