Critical Review: Smart Card Marketing Systems (OTCMKTS:SMKG) versus ScanSource (OTCMKTS:SCSC)

Smart Card Marketing Systems (OTCMKTS:SMKG) and ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smart Card Marketing Systems and ScanSource’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Card Marketing Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ScanSource $3.05 billion 0.17 -$192.65 million $2.05 10.10

Smart Card Marketing Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ScanSource.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Smart Card Marketing Systems and ScanSource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Card Marketing Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A ScanSource 0 0 1 0 3.00

ScanSource has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.89%. Given ScanSource’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ScanSource is more favorable than Smart Card Marketing Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Card Marketing Systems and ScanSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Card Marketing Systems N/A N/A N/A ScanSource -5.50% 6.11% 2.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of ScanSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Smart Card Marketing Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of ScanSource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ScanSource beats Smart Card Marketing Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Card Marketing Systems

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc., doing business as PaymentActiveNetwork, operates as a fintech solutions provider that delivers a cloud-based EMV MPOS, and EPOS Host platform to issuing and acquiring banks, telecoms, and global enterprises. The company offers EmphasisPay that delivers advisory and technology solutions for payment acquirers and issuers; Mtickets.events that allows users to create an event or events and issue mobile tickets; Genorocity.com, a web publication portal and mobile platform that enables retailers, property managers, and event promoters; and Check21SAAS.com, a remote check deposit solution. It also provides VelocityMPOS, a customizable EMV MPOS solution for Retail or Â’On the Go business'; and Articul8te.com for individuals and busineses to create and publish articles. In addition, the company offers advisory and product development services. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware. Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. is a former subsidiary of Performance Optician Software Corporation.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services). The WW Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies. This segment offers data capture and POS solutions to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, including retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications. It also provides electronic physical security products, such as identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, and wireless and networking infrastructure products; and video conferencing, cloud, POS portal, and other services. The WW Communications & Services segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for communications technologies and services comprising voice, video conferencing, wireless, data networking, cable, unified communications and collaboration, cloud, and technology services, as well as IP networks and other solutions for various vertical markets comprising education, healthcare, and government. It also provides professional, contact center, and infrastructure services; and distributes communications technologies, digital networks, and cyber security products. The company also offers pre-sale business tools and value-added services that include market and technology solution, education and training, product configuration tool, technical support, logistics, and channel financial services. ScanSource, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

