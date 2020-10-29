CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.23 EPS

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. CyrusOne updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.80-3.90 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.84-0.94 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,165. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

