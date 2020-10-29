DA Davidson Weighs in on Bank of Hawaii Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the year. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $58.10 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In related news, Director Victor K. Nichols acquired 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.66 per share, with a total value of $249,078.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,661.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.96 per share, with a total value of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $386,987. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 82.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

