Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 2.6% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.02. 44,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,007. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $240.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,751,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

