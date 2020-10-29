Databroker Reaches Market Cap of $2.98 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $16,508.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Databroker Profile

DTX is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

