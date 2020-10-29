David Loasby Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

David Loasby raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $329.92. The company had a trading volume of 236,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,460. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.