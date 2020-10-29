David Loasby Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

David Loasby lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 36,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.11. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.