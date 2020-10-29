David Loasby Grows Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

David Loasby raised its position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,590,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360,258 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Immunomedics by 398.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,601,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,864,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,353 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,182,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,911,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,736,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMMU. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunomedics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

NASDAQ:IMMU remained flat at $$87.86 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 2.90. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $87.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. It develops sacituzumab govitecan, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The company focuses on commercializing sacituzumab govitecan as a third-line therapy for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in the United States.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit