David Loasby Grows Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

David Loasby raised its position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,590,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360,258 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Immunomedics by 398.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,601,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,864,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,353 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,182,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,911,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,736,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMMU. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunomedics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

NASDAQ:IMMU remained flat at $$87.86 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 2.90. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $87.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. It develops sacituzumab govitecan, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The company focuses on commercializing sacituzumab govitecan as a third-line therapy for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in the United States.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.