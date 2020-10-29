David Loasby Grows Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

David Loasby grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for about 0.9% of David Loasby’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. David Loasby owned 0.43% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 71,869 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 30.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 49.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 29.6% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 39,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 61.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMJ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 55,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,355. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,093.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,996.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

