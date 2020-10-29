David Loasby Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

David Loasby raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after buying an additional 735,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,199,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50,564 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,529,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,040,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,793,000 after buying an additional 54,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,829,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.68. 6,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,216. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $192.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

