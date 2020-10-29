David Loasby Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

David Loasby increased its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,634 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,601,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,265,000 after acquiring an additional 440,590 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,038,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 302,093 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 65,879 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,873. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.